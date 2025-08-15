Felicia Gross Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Son Jayden Spicer, 10

- Watch Live
Felicia Gross pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of her son, Jayden Spicer, 10. She admitted giving him sleeping medication and said she believed he died from a medical emergency before authorities found his body buried. (8/14/25) MORE
