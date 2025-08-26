Jake and Rebecca Haro Officially Charged With Emmanuel Haro's Murder

Jake and Rebecca Haro have been charged with murder in connection to Emmanuel Haro's disappearance. Police arrested the couple on Friday but they weren't officially charged until today. (8/26/25) MORE

