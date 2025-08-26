Jake and Rebecca Haro Officially Charged With Emmanuel Haro's Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jake and Rebecca Haro have been charged with murder in connection to Emmanuel Haro's disappearance. Police arrested the couple on Friday but they weren't officially charged until today. (8/26/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?