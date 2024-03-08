James Crumbley Reportedly Made Threats Over Jailhouse Phone

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
James Crumbley, the defendant in the School Shooter Dad Trial has reportedly had his telephone access restricted because he made threatening statements via phone and electronic communication. And, all that's trending in true crime. (3/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?