Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall: Season 1

Bad things happen to the people close to Robert Durst. His wife disappeared without a trace. His best friend was killed in her home. His neighbor was dismembered and thrown into Galveston Bay. And he told all on TV, or so it seems. MORE

Jinxed?

Too Close To The Sun

Man's Best Friend

Last Call

Hometown Hero

Who Shot the Sheriff?

Home Alone?

Family Business

Deadly Delivery

The Puppetmaster

Medical Mystery

Deadly Letter

Mirror Image

Fortunate Son

The Promise Land

Rude Awakening

What Happens in Vegas...

If You Can't Do the Time

A Year in Defiance

The Perfect Wife

Ron and Margaret Rudin

Black Widow

And Murder Makes Three

The Odd Couple

Blue-Eyed Butcher

