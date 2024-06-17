KY v. Monroe: Bourbon, Bullets, And Betrayal

S2 EP6: Vicki Monroe found her husband shot dead in an apparent robbery at the Louisville bar they owned, but a car led police back to the couple's son who pointed the finger at his mother for the murder.   MORE

Latest Videos

Purple Dodge Chager.

Car Thief Returns Victim's Mom's Ashes: Early Mother's Day Miracle?

Person in Tigger costume who broke into vape shop.

Guy In a Tigger Costume Breaks Into Vape Shop

Surveillance footage of a break-in at an Italian restaurant.

Scenes From (a Burglary at) an Italian Restaurant

Body cam still of cops busting home invasion suspect on toilet.

Cops Bust Burglary Suspect On Toilet

Cop who stole a pair of shoes.

Cop Steals Shoes From Store, Gets Hauled Off In Her Own Squad Car

Splitscreen of bacon and gun ammunition.

What's More Dangerous: Bacon or Shotgun Ammo?

Prosecutor in Treehouse Murder Trial speaks.

Prosecutor in Treehouse Murder Trial Says He's Getting Death Threats

Michael Mattioli

Michael Mattioli Describes How He Restrained Joel Acevedo

The Case Against Bryan Kohberger

‘The Case Against Bryan Kohberger’ Premieres Sunday Nov. 12

Zachary Ty Bryan booking photo

‘Home Improvement’ Alum Facing Felony Assault Charges

Pursehouse listens to verdict

Hollywood Obsession Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

7-11 employees beat thief.

7-Eleven Employees Deliver Beatdown to Alleged Serial Thief

MORE VIDEOS