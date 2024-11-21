Lori Vallow Attends Status Hearing for Charles Vallow's Death

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court for a status hearing to face trial for conspiracy to kill Charles Vallow and Brandon Boudreaux. The judge wanted an update on whether she has met with mental health professionals. (11/20/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?