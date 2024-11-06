Lori Vallow, with new attorney, seeks to stop competency evaluation

PHOENIX (Court TV) — Convicted killer Lori Vallow is now represented by new attorneys whose first order of business is working to stop the court from conducting a competency evaluation on their client.

Vallow is awaiting trial in Arizona on charges of murdering her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and attempting to murder her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Vallow was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for the murders of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, was sentenced to death on similar charges.

Last month, a judge granted a request from Vallow’s previous attorneys to conduct a competency evaluation on their client. Days after the ruling, Vallow moved to fire her attorneys. The filing, dated Oct. 25, asked that Vallow be allowed to represent herself. The judge deferred ruling on her request until after doctors evaluated her.

The court appointed a new attorney to represent Vallow, who has now filed a motion to withdraw the order for a competency evaluation. Prosecutors have opposed the withdrawal, arguing it would be inappropriate to do so since the Court “has already found a reasonable basis” for the evaluation. However, the prosecution said it does not oppose suspending the evaluation until Vallow’s new attorneys can get caught up with the case and discovery.

Vallow’s trial, which was initially scheduled for Feb. 2025, has been delayed indefinitely pending the results of the evaluation.