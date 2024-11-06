Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Lori Vallow, with new attorney, seeks to stop competency evaluation

Posted at 4:56 PM, November 6, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

PHOENIX (Court TV) — Convicted killer Lori Vallow is now represented by new attorneys whose first order of business is working to stop the court from conducting a competency evaluation on their client.

front and side view of a woman's mugshot

This May 12, 2023 mugshot provided by the Madison County Jail shows Lori Vallow Daybell after she was convicted of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s first wife. (Madison County Jail)

Vallow is awaiting trial in Arizona on charges of murdering her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and attempting to murder her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Vallow was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for the murders of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, was sentenced to death on similar charges.

Court TV’s Trial Archives: ID v. Lori Vallow | Doomsday Cult Mom

Last month, a judge granted a request from Vallow’s previous attorneys to conduct a competency evaluation on their client. Days after the ruling, Vallow moved to fire her attorneys. The filing, dated Oct. 25, asked that Vallow be allowed to represent herself. The judge deferred ruling on her request until after doctors evaluated her.

The court appointed a new attorney to represent Vallow, who has now filed a motion to withdraw the order for a competency evaluation. Prosecutors have opposed the withdrawal, arguing it would be inappropriate to do so since the Court “has already found a reasonable basis” for the evaluation. However, the prosecution said it does not oppose suspending the evaluation until Vallow’s new attorneys can get caught up with the case and discovery.

Related: Lori Vallow Daybell tells son that Tylee Ryan killed JJ Vallow

Vallow’s trial, which was initially scheduled for Feb. 2025, has been delayed indefinitely pending the results of the evaluation.

More In:

Related Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell Will Not Represent Herself in Arizona Trial

Doomsday cult mom Lori Vallow Daybell will not represent herself in her Arizona trial. She is now represented by new attorneys. More

side by side of Julie Grant and male guest

Lori Vallow’s Uncle: ‘We Are Witnessing Pure Evil’

Lori Vallow's uncle, Rex Conner, joins Court TV to discuss her competency and her request to represent herself in the murder trial of Charles Vallow. More

lori vallow appears in court

Will Pro Se Lori Vallow Tip the Scales Against Her Defense?

Lori Vallow has requested to represent herself against murder charges in Arizona. Her public defender has filed to withdraw. More

TRENDING

mugshot of Richard Allen
melody farris sits in court
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing.
heavenly garfield appears in court
court tv logo

SCRIPPS NEWS