Self-Defense or Conspiracy: Why Did Alex Cox Shoot Charles Vallow?

In a deep dive into Lori Daybell's opening statement, Vinnie pointed out that everything Lori described that happened when Charles Vallow was shot by her brother, Alex Cox, was witnessed by other people, but those people are all dead. (4/7/25) MORE

