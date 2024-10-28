Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Lori Vallow wants to represent herself against Arizona murder charges

Posted at 9:01 AM, October 28, 2024
Ivy Brown

PHOENIX (Court TV)  — Lori Vallow has waived her right to counsel and wants to represent herself against murder charges in Arizona, according to court documents.

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell (Scripps News Phoenix via Kauai Community Correctional Center)

The filing, dated Oct. 25, states the court received a motion to withdraw from Vallow’s public defender on Oct. 21. It also states Vallow requested to waive her right to counsel and represent herself on Oct. 16. According to the filing, the judge will defer Vallow’s request until the conclusion of her Rule 11 process.

Court TV’s Trial Archives: ID v. Lori Vallow | Doomsday Cult Mom

Last week,  a judge granted her defense team’s request for a competency evaluation. Two mental health experts will evaluate Vallow before her trial can move forward.

In Idaho, Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of her youngest two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders of his first wife, Tammy, and Vallow’s youngest children.

Vallow is currently in Arizona awaiting trial for the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

