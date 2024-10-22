Lori Vallow won’t be in court following competency evaluation request

Posted at 5:45 PM, October 22, 2024 and last updated 8:15 PM, October 22, 2024
PHOENIX (Scripps News Phoenix)  — Lori Vallow will not be in court this week after her defense attorney said she’s not mentally fit to stand trial in Arizona.

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell (Scripps News Phoenix via Kauai Community Correctional Center)

A judge granted her defense team’s “Rule 11” motion for a competency evaluation for Vallow.

This means two mental health experts will evaluate her.

Vallow was convicted in Idaho of killing her two children, but her mental competency caused pauses in that case as well.

The so-called ‘Doomsday Cult Mom’ is serving life in prison after being convicted of conspiracy and murder for the deaths of her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as her husband’s, Chad Daybell‘s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders of his first wife, Tammy, and Lori’s youngest children. He is a self-published author and prosecutors have described him as the leader of a ‘Doomsday’ cult.

Now she’s in Arizona, indicted for conspiring to kill her fourth husband Charles Vallow. She was also indicted for allegedly conspiring to kill her niece’s former husband Brandon Boudreaux.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company. 

