Lori Vallow won’t be in court following competency evaluation request

PHOENIX (Scripps News Phoenix) — Lori Vallow will not be in court this week after her defense attorney said she’s not mentally fit to stand trial in Arizona.

A judge granted her defense team’s “Rule 11” motion for a competency evaluation for Vallow.

This means two mental health experts will evaluate her.

Vallow was convicted in Idaho of killing her two children, but her mental competency caused pauses in that case as well.

The so-called ‘Doomsday Cult Mom’ is serving life in prison after being convicted of conspiracy and murder for the deaths of her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as her husband’s, Chad Daybell‘s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

RELATED | Lori Vallow Daybell tells son that Tylee Ryan killed JJ Vallow

Chad Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders of his first wife, Tammy, and Lori’s youngest children. He is a self-published author and prosecutors have described him as the leader of a ‘Doomsday’ cult.

Now she’s in Arizona, indicted for conspiring to kill her fourth husband Charles Vallow. She was also indicted for allegedly conspiring to kill her niece’s former husband Brandon Boudreaux.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company.