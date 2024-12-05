Lori Vallow deemed competent to stand trial following mental evaluation

Posted at 12:55 PM, December 5, 2024
Beth Hemphill Beth Hemphill

PHOENIX (Court TV) — Convicted killer Lori Vallow has been found competent to stand trial after undergoing a mandatory second mental evaluation.

Lori Vallow sits in court

Lori Vallow appeared in court on Dec. 5, where an Arizona judge found her competent to resume her trial in Arizona. (Court TV)

Lori Vallow appeared in court on Thursday, seemingly pleased with her newly court-appointed counsel, who agreed with the findings of her client’s latest mental evaluation. Based on the written reports of two doctors who evaluated her — one on Nov. 7 and the latest on Dec. 2 —  Judge Travis Mardarosian found that Vallow “understands the proceedings and will be able to assist council in her defense.”

Whether she will “assist in her defense” or represent herself has yet to be determined. In October, Vallow requested to waive her right to counsel after her public defender called her “delusional.” Judge Justin Beresky deferred her request to represent herself until her second mental competency evaluation had been completed. Now that it has, Vallow is expected to appear before Judge Beresky on Dec. 6 for a status hearing.

In Idaho, Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of her youngest two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders of his first wife, Tammy, and Vallow’s youngest children.

Vallow is currently in Arizona awaiting trial for the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

 

