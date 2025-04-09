interview with a killer season 2 banner

Vinnie: Lori's Opening Statement Not As Good as 'Wheel of Fortune' Win

Vinnie compared Lori Daybell's delivery of opening statements yesterday with her 2004 appearances on "Wheel of Fortune" and in the Mrs. Texas pageant. And, a look at Daybell's cross-examination of first responders on Day 2 of testimony. (4/8/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Cult Crimes, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Treena Kay delivers opening statements

Prosecution: Lori Vallow Wanted To Be Lori Daybell

Lori Daybell interview

'I'm Not An Attorney': Lori Vallow Daybell's Words On Eve Of Trial

Sharp-dressed man in front of an American flag. Behind him is a wall with Old World style wainscoting and a tasteful striped wallpaper that oozes class.

Federal Judge Dismisses Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

This Is Our Story

Donna Adelson Wants Daughter Wendi's Book Excluded From Trial

Lori Daybell Jury Selection

Jury Selection Begins in Lori Vallow Daybell's Murder Trial

Man talks to police on the street

Charles Vallow: Lori Threatened to Murder Me With Her 'Powers'

victoria goodwin appears in court

Victoria Goodwin Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing

Turtleboys attorney in double box with video of karen read and turtleboy

Turtleboy's Attorney Finds Ruling Sharing Karen Read Texts 'Troubling'

Lori Daybell in court

Lori Daybell Appears In Court Ahead Of Arizona Murder Trial

Baker Fabio Murder

Robert Baker Describes Fabio Sementilli Murder Plot

split screen of Robert Baker and Monica Sementilli

Robert Baker: 'The Best Way Was To Use A Knife'

aaron goodwin

Wife of 'Ghost Adventures' Star Accused in Murder-For-Hire Plot

