Luigi Mangione's Charges Upped from Second- to First-Degree Murder

Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, has his charges upped to first-degree murder. The validity of an alleged manifesto by the suspect, Natalie Rupnow, who took her own life, is addressed. (12/17/24)  MORE

alvin bragg news conference

Luigi Mangione Charged with Murder as an Act of Terror

police chief gives press conference

Police: Second Grade Teacher Called 911 During School Shooting

Picture of a young woman who looks really sad. She has red hair and a fair complexion.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Prosecutors Name Valerie Mack as Seventh Victim

Rex Heuermann in court

Rex Heuermann Charged in Death of Seventh Woman

menedez brothers

New LA DA: Erik & Lyle Menendez's Cases Will Be Handled 'Separately'

Franklin 'Ty' Tucker appears on CourtTV

'I've Never Pled Guilty': Ty Tucker Breaks Down Plea Deal

michael ray interview

Melody Farris' Defense Attorney Discusses Jury Feedback, Next Steps

Richard Musser

Witness Who Called 911 at Defendant's Request Takes the Stand

Jennifer Padgett Macias

Fake Kidnapping Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Jeannine Jaramillo

Woman Charged with Killing 2 People in Crash After Fake Kidnapping Call

Patrick Latour presents the prosecution's closing argument

Killing in a Convenience Store Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Madison, Wisconsin School Shooting

Wisconsin School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 6 Injured

