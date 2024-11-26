- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Brittany Patterson was arrested for letting her 10-year-old walk to the store alone. Now she's refusing to sign a "safety plan" from authorities. Patterson and her attorney, David Delugas, talk toCourt TV's "Opening Statements." (11/26/24)
Do you want to continue watching?