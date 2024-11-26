Mom Arrested For Letting Son Walk to Store Alone Talks to Court TV

Brittany Patterson was arrested for letting her 10-year-old walk to the store alone. Now she's refusing to sign a "safety plan" from authorities. Patterson and her attorney, David Delugas, talk toCourt TV's "Opening Statements." (11/26/24)

