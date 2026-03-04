Nancy Guthrie Abduction: Are They Getting Closer to Solving Case?

- Watch Live
As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, the question whether authorities are getting closer to solving her case remains. Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home just outside Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. (3/3/26) MORE
