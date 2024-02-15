Nathan Wade Testifies About Relationship with Fani Willis

- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Hearing will determine if allegations about an affair between Fulton County DA Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are enough to disqualify one or both of them; or possibly altogether dismiss the Trump Election Interference Trial. (2/15/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?