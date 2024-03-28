GA Election Interference: Hearing to Dismiss Indictment Against Trump

Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment. At issue are comments Trump made after the 2020 election, when he tried to overturn the results.  (3/28/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment.

GA Election Interference: Hearing to Dismiss Indictment Against Trump

photos of donald trump, Fani Willis and nathan wade

Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade Steps Down From Donald Trump's Case

fani willis and nathan wade

Judge: Willis Must Step Aside or Wade Must Withdraw from Trump Case

President Donald Trump walks down a hallway

Judge Dismisses Some Charges Against Former President Donald Trump

John Floyd III testifies and admits that he watched coverage of Fani Willis' testimony.

Fani Willis' Father Didn't Know He Was Under Rule of Sequestration

john floyd testifies

Fani Willis' Father Says He Didn't Meet Nathan Wade Until 2023

Fani Willis testifies in hearing to determine whether she'll be disqualified from Trump case.

Fani Willis Testifies About Relationship with Nathan Wade

Fani Willis on the stand.

DA Fani Willis to Attorney Ashleigh Merchant: 'Don't Be Cute with Me'

Nathan Wade talks about trips he took with Trump.

Nathan Wade Testifies About Trips He Took with Fani Willis

Nathan Wade at Feb. 15 hearing.

Nathan Wade Testifies About Relationship with Fani Willis

Trump fraud case graphic.

Judge to Trump Attorney: 'Control your client'

Rudy Giuliani mugshot

Rudy Giuliani Released on $150k Bond

MORE VIDEOS