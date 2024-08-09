Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

NV v. Robert Telles: Investigative Reporter Murder Trial Begins Monday

Robert Telles, a former Las Vegas politician, is accused in the stabbing death of investigative reporter Jeff German. At the time of his death, German had been investigating reports of a hostile work environment under Telles. (8/9/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

NV v. Robert Telles: Investigative Reporter Murder Trial Begins Monday

Maxwell Anderson Allegedly Planned Sade Robinson’s Murder

Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Shover Prosecutor: This Case is 'About a Cold Blooded Revenge Killing'

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Sarah Boone Files Hand-Written Motion for Funding

Victim of Online Predator Speaks to Court TV

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Father To Be Sentenced for Death of Son

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

