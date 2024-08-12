Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Suspect Appears for Court Hearing

The motion to dismiss was about some bodycam footage that was deleted or disappeared. Ultimately, the motion to dismiss was denied. Robert Telles is charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German. (8/12/24)   MORE

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Suspect Appears for Court Hearing

Triple Murder Over $600 Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing

Triple Murder Over $600 Trial: Defense Closing Argument

NV v. Robert Telles: Investigative Reporter Murder Trial Begins Monday

Maxwell Anderson Allegedly Planned Sade Robinson’s Murder

Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Shover Prosecutor: This Case is 'About a Cold Blooded Revenge Killing'

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Sarah Boone Files Hand-Written Motion for Funding

Victim of Online Predator Speaks to Court TV

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

