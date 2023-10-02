The trials of Donald Trump: What we know

By LAUREN SILVER

Former President Donald Trump is currently on trial in a civil suit, as he faces criminal trials in four states at both the federal and state levels, creating a court schedule that will have him traveling up and down the East Coast for at least the next year.

New York v. Donald Trump (Civil case)

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in New York state court in Sept. 2022, alleging that Donald Trump and his eldest children, along with two company executives, alleging that the former president falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars, while also playing down assets for tax purposes.

A judge ruled on Sept. 26, 2023, that Donald Trump committed fraud for years and was liable in the case. The judge ruled some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded and said an independent monitor would oversee Trump Organization operations.

At the non-jury trial, James is requesting $250 million in penalties.

The former president was in attendance at the first day of his trial on Oct. 2 in New York City. In an opening statement, attorneys for Letitia James said, “They were lying year after year after year,” of the former president and his company.. Defense attorneys argued financial statements were all true, and said, “That is not fraud. That is real estate,” as she accused James of setting a dangerous precedent for business owners in the state.



United States v. Donald J. Trump (District of Columbia)

Indicted Aug. 8, 2023

Charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3 in Washington, D.C.

On Aug. 28, 2023, Judge Tanya Chutkan set the trial date for March 4, 2024.

United States v. Donald J. Trump (Southern District of Florida)

Indicted June 8, 2023

Charges of willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, scheme to conceal, false statements and representations and concealing a document in a federal investigation.

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on June 13 in Miami.

Judge Aileen Cannon set a trial date for May 20, 2024.

New York v. Donald Trump

Indicted Mar. 30, 2023.

Charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, relating to money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels through Trump’s attorney at the time, Michael Cohen.

Pleaded not guilty on April 4, 2023.

Trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024.

Georgia v. Donald Trump, et al.

Indicted Aug. 14, 2023, with 18 others.

Charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Donald Trump was arraigned and released on Aug. 25, 2023 at the Fulton County Jail.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested a trial start date of Oct. 23, which Trump’s team has opposed.

Pleaded not guilty on August 31, 2023, and waived his appearance at his arraignment.

On Sept. 14, Judge Scott McAfee split the trial of two defendants in the case, Sidney Powell and Keneth Chesebro, who had requested a speedy trial. That means Trump’s trial will not begin in October.

Carroll v. Trump (New York)