Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Alleged Gunman, Ryan Routh, Makes First Court Appearance

A Secret Service agent spotted alleged gunman, Ryan Routh, in the bushes at the Trump International Golf Club. Routh was pointing a gun, but never fired his weapon. Agents fired shots at him, he escaped, but was caught moments later. (9/16/24) MORE

Politics

Latest Videos

Ryan Routh

Alleged Gunman, Ryan Routh, Makes First Court Appearance

Trump gunman stash

FBI Investigating How Gunman Got Near Trump

Holly Bailey testifies.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Victim's Neighbor Takes the Stand

Robert Telles attends motions hearing.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Suspect Appears for Court Hearing

Splitscreen side by side images of 2 men.

NV v. Robert Telles: Investigative Reporter Murder Trial Begins Monday

Donald Trump shooting

FBI Investigating Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump, who is required to be in court, has maintained his innocence in the Trump Hush Money Trial, where he's accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments related to an alleged sexual scandal.

Jury Begins Deliberations in Case Against Donald Trump

Actor Robert DeNiro holds a press conference outside the courthouse denouncing, 'loser,

Robert DeNiro Holds Press Conference Outside Courthouse

The judge denied a motion by the attorneys for former president Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment against him in the Georgia Election Interference case.

Donald Trump: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Indictment

Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment.

GA Election Interference: Hearing to Dismiss Indictment Against Trump

photos of donald trump, Fani Willis and nathan wade

Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade Steps Down From Donald Trump's Case

fani willis and nathan wade

Judge: Willis Must Step Aside or Wade Must Withdraw from Trump Case

MORE VIDEOS