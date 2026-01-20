Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer Seeks To Disqualify Prosecutors From Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tyler Robinson attends a motions hearing where his attorneys seek to disqualify prosecutors in the case over an alleged personal connection to someone who attended the rally where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated. (1/16/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?