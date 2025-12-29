Charlie Kirk Murder: Judge To Allow Media Access to Redacted Transcript

- Watch Live
Judge Tony Graf has ordered that the redacted transcript from an Oct. 24 Tyler Robinson hearing to be released. The judge said 'openness and transparency of the judicial system is essential.' Robinson is accused of killing Charlie Kirk. (12/29/25) MORE
