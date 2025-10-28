Judge: Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing Can Wear Street Clothes in Court

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Judge Tony Graf Jr., makes a ruling allowing Tyler Robinson, the suspect in conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing, to wear street clothes in court. However, Robinson's request to be unshackled was denied. (10/28/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?