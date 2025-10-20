Parents Charged After Infant Reported Missing Found in Trash Bag

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Antonio Pearce and Necolette Pratt are charged in connection with the death of their son, Nnakai Pratt, who was found wrapped in a trash bag. Pearce initially told police that Nnakai was kidnapped during an armed robbery. (10/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?