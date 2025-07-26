Pediatrician Accused of Murdering Daughter: Bodycam Arrest Video Released

- Watch Live
Authorities have released bodycam footage of Oklahoma pediatrician Neha Gupta's July 1 arrest. She's charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter while on vacation in Florida. Prosecutors say Gupta staged it to look like a drowning. (7/25/25) MORE
