Pediatrician Accused of Murdering Daughter: Bodycam Arrest Video Released

Authorities have released bodycam footage of Oklahoma pediatrician Neha Gupta's July 1 arrest. She's charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter while on vacation in Florida. Prosecutors say Gupta staged it to look like a drowning. (7/25/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

bodycam of US Marshals in tactical gear raiding a home

Pediatrician Accused of Murdering Daughter: Bodycam Arrest Video Released

prosecutor matt roberts

Prosecutor Previews Shanda Vander Ark's Hearing for New Trial

Jeremy Best booking photo

Jeremy Best Faces Sentencing For Murder of Son and Pregnant Wife

children in car seats

Mom Who Left Kids In Hot Car For Spa Appointment Charged With Murder

Shanda Vander Ark testifies in court

Shanda Vander Ark Requests New Trial In Son's Death

shirtless man with many tattoos, sunglasses and a ballcap

Officials End Search for Travis Decker in Idaho Forest

photo of children in car seats

Police: Child Left In Hot Car Died While Mom Got Lip Filler

Travis Decker possibly spotted

Travis Decker, Accused of Killing 3 Young Daughters, Possibly Spotted

booking photo of Neha Gupta

Pediatrician Accused Of Staging Daughter's Drowning

travis deckers' daughters

Search for Travis Decker, Accused of Killing Daughters, Enters Week 4

julie grant and chelan co sheriff

'He Is A Danger To The Community': Sheriff Talks Search For Travis Decker

travis decker manhunt

Search Expands for Travis Decker, Accused of Killing 3 Daughters

MORE VIDEOS