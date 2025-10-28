Born Again Killer

Rebecca Haro In Court Today, Hearing Pushed to 2026

Rebecca Haro, the mother of missing baby Emmanuel Haro, was in court briefly. Her husband Jake Haro pleaded guilty to murder two weeks earlier. The hearing was scheduled as a felony settlement conference; it was rescheduled for Jan. 2026. (10/28/25) MORE

Arizona dad Christopher Shultis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the hot car death of his toddler daughter. Scholtes spent 3.5 hours playing video games while the 2-year-old was dying, He faces 20-30 years in prison.

