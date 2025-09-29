Sergeant says Brandon Isabelle Confessed to Killing Woman, Newborn

- Watch Live
Sergeant Jacoba Boyd testified that Brandon Isabelle confessed to shooting Danielle Hoyle multiple times and throwing their two-day-old daughter, Kennedy, into the Mississippi River during a Feb. 2022 interrogation. (9/29/25) MORE
