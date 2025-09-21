TN v. Brandon Isabelle: Baby in the River Murder Trial

Posted at 7:33 PM, September 21, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Court TV/Scripps News Nashville) — A Memphis man is standing trial in the murders of his newborn daughter and her mother.

Brandon isabelle booking photo and photo of infant

Brandon Isabelle is charged with the murder of his newborn daughter, Kennedy Hoyle, and her mother. (Shelby County Jail/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Brandon Isabelle is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Danielle Hoyle and Kennedy Hoyle.

An investigation began when an officer found Danielle’s abandoned vehicle with a broken window on Feb. 1, 2022. Her body was found nearby with an apparent gunshot wound to her head, according to an affidavit.

Danielle’s family told officers that she was meeting Isabelle with their two-day-old daughter, Kennedy.

Investigators allege Isabelle admitted to luring Danielle to an intersection and shooting her in the head. He then allegedly admitted to taking Kennedy and “tossing the child” into the Mississippi River. Isabelle allegedly told detectives in a recorded interview that he killed Danielle and Kennedy because he didn’t want the child, reported WREG.

After their murders, he allegedly went to a Walgreens to buy gifts for another girlfriend. Kennedy’s car seat was found abandoned near a Walmart dumpster, reported CBS News. Kennedy’s remains have not been found.

Opening statements are expected Sept. 22.

More In:

Related Stories

mugshot

Dad accused in hot car death had history of abuse complaints

Records from the AZ Dept. of Child Safety show a history of child abuse complaints against Christopher Scholtes. More

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez leave a courtroom in Santa Monica

Audio from Menendez parole hearing reveals why brothers were denied

For the first time, hear audio from the Menendez brothers' parole hearings, detailing why the board denied their release. More

tyler robinson booking photo

‘Shock factor’: Sheriff describes taking Charlie Kirk shooting suspect into custody

A Utah sheriff worked to dispel rumors and offer insight by offering new details about the arrest of Tyler Robinson on murder charges. More

TOP STORIES

Brandon isabelle booking photo and photo of infant
mugshot