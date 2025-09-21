TN v. Brandon Isabelle: Baby in the River Murder Trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Court TV/Scripps News Nashville) — A Memphis man is standing trial in the murders of his newborn daughter and her mother.

Brandon Isabelle is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Danielle Hoyle and Kennedy Hoyle.

An investigation began when an officer found Danielle’s abandoned vehicle with a broken window on Feb. 1, 2022. Her body was found nearby with an apparent gunshot wound to her head, according to an affidavit.

Danielle’s family told officers that she was meeting Isabelle with their two-day-old daughter, Kennedy.

Investigators allege Isabelle admitted to luring Danielle to an intersection and shooting her in the head. He then allegedly admitted to taking Kennedy and “tossing the child” into the Mississippi River. Isabelle allegedly told detectives in a recorded interview that he killed Danielle and Kennedy because he didn’t want the child, reported WREG.

After their murders, he allegedly went to a Walgreens to buy gifts for another girlfriend. Kennedy’s car seat was found abandoned near a Walmart dumpster, reported CBS News. Kennedy’s remains have not been found.

Opening statements are expected Sept. 22.