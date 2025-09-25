Danielle Hoyle’s mom regrets only getting one hour with granddaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Court TV) — April Campbell took the stand Wednesday in the trial of Brandon Isabelle, who’s charged with killing Campbell’s daughter, Danielle Hoyle, and her two-day-old granddaughter, Kennedy Hoyle.

Danielle gave birth to Kennedy on January 31, 2022. According to prosecutors, two days later, both Danielle and her newborn were killed. Isabelle, Kennedy’s father, allegedly did not want to claim responsibility for the child.

Campbell recounted her daughter’s relationship with Isabelle, stating she did not approve—especially after learning Isabelle was married. Despite her concerns, Campbell said the family eagerly prepared for Kennedy’s arrival, purchasing baby supplies and celebrating the upcoming birth.

When Danielle went into labor on January 30, she was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Campbell wanted to be with her, but Danielle insisted that Isabelle attend instead. After Kennedy was born, Danielle and the baby returned home on February 1. Campbell became emotional as she described spending only an hour with Kennedy before she was gone forever.

Shortly after that brief visit, Danielle left the house with Kennedy, telling her mother she needed to return to the hospital due to a discharge issue. Campbell testified that Isabelle had convinced Danielle to meet him. Hours later, unable to reach her daughter by phone, Campbell grew anxious. Police arrived at her home, took her to the precinct, and informed her of Danielle’s death.

During questioning, Campbell reiterated her disapproval of Danielle’s relationship with Isabelle and confirmed that she was not present for many of their private interactions. She acknowledged hearing that Danielle had received threatening messages from Isabelle, but stated she had never seen those messages herself. On redirect, Campbell recalled hearing about a message from Isabelle urging Danielle to have an abortion.

Prosecutors allege Isabelle admitted to luring Danielle to an intersection and shooting her in the head. He then allegedly admitted to taking Kennedy and “tossing the child” into the Mississippi River.

