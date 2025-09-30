Baby in the River Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After a little more than one hour and thirty minutes the jury reaches a verdict in Brandon Isabelle's trial, where he is accused of murdering Danielle Hoyle and their two-day-old daughter, Kennedy. (9/30/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Prosecutor rebuttal

Rebuttal: 'He just walks away as Kennedy Goes Into That Dark, Cold Void'

Defense attorney William Dennis Massey

Baby in the River Murder Trial: Brandon Isabelle's Defense Present Closings

Carlos Hernandez opening statements

Home Invasion Murder Trial: Carlos Hernandez Opening Statements

Lt. Charles Winbush

Lieutenant Questioned Over Brandon Isabelle Interrogation Tactics

Brandon Isabelle interrogation video

Brandon Isabelle Interrogation: 'I Know What You Did, You Know What You Did'

The Machete Plot Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Brandon Isabelles girlfriend Artesha

Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

April Campbell

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

Apple Watch screen featuring a text alegedly from Brandon Isabelle to Danielle Hoyle.

Isabelle Texted Victim: I Can't Be a Dad, I Need to Father My Own Child

Prosecutor delivers opening statements in case against Brandon Isabelle

Baby in the River Murder Trial: State and Defense Deliver Openings

Sgt. Adam Pulson details digital phone evidence

Victim's Phone Connected to Van Patten's Hotspot On Day Her Body Was Found

Investigator Michael Pope

Investigator: Melody Hoffman's Glasses Found In Dakota Van Patten's Home

