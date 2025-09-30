Baby in the River Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After a little more than one hour and thirty minutes the jury reaches a verdict in Brandon Isabelle's trial, where he is accused of murdering Danielle Hoyle and their two-day-old daughter, Kennedy. (9/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?