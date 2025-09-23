Baby in the River Murder Trial: State and Defense Deliver Openings

- Watch Live
Prosecutors say Brandon Isabelle lured the mother of his two day old baby away and shot her in the head before tossing the newborn in a river. Isabelle's defense argued that not every allegation can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. (9/23/25) MORE
