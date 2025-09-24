Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

- Watch Live
April Campbell, victim Danielle Hoyle's mother, takes the stand in Brandon Isabelle's trial, where he is charged with the murders of Danielle and their newborn daughter, Kennedy. Isabelle allegedly admitted to tossing Kennedy into a river. (9/24/25) MORE
