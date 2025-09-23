Isabelle Texted Victim: I Can't Be a Dad, I Need to Father My Own Child

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
In a text allegedly from Brandon Isabelle found on Danielle Hoyle's Apple Watch, he tells her he can't be a father to their child because he has to "be a father to my own child first." Isabelle also says he can't have any distractions. (9/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?