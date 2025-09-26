Brandon Isabelle Interrogation: 'I Know What You Did, You Know What You Did'

The jury views interrogation video of defendant Brandon Isabelle, where police tell Isabelle, 'I know what you did, you know what you did.' Isabelle is accused of murdering Danielle Hoyle and their two-day-old daughter, Kennedy. (9/26/25) MORE

Lieutenant Questioned Over Brandon Isabelle Interrogation Tactics

Brandon Isabelle Interrogation: 'I Know What You Did, You Know What You Did'

The Machete Plot Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

Isabelle Texted Victim: I Can't Be a Dad, I Need to Father My Own Child

Baby in the River Murder Trial: State and Defense Deliver Openings

Victim's Phone Connected to Van Patten's Hotspot On Day Her Body Was Found

Investigator: Melody Hoffman's Glasses Found In Dakota Van Patten's Home

Victim's Mother: Melody Hoffman and Louisma's Relationship Became 'Rocky'

Machete Murder Plot Trial: McKinley Louisma's Former Girlfriend Testifies

Witness: Van Patten Said Murder 'Had to Be Done'

