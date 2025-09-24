Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

Artesha Stewart described her tumultuous relationship with Brandon Isabelle, who had a wife and another girlfriend. Stewart said she fought with Danielle Hoyle over Isabelle, and recalled speaking to police when Hoyle went missing. (9/24/25) MORE

Kidnapping, Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

VIDEO

Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

Travis Decker

Authorities Say Travis Decker, Wanted in Deaths of 3 daughters, Is Dead

Apple Watch screen featuring a text alegedly from Brandon Isabelle to Danielle Hoyle.

Isabelle Texted Victim: I Can't Be a Dad, I Need to Father My Own Child

Prosecutor delivers opening statements in case against Brandon Isabelle

Baby in the River Murder Trial: State and Defense Deliver Openings

Christopher Scholtes

Chris Scholtes, Dad Accused in Hot Car Death, Had History of Abuse Complaints

Rodney and Megan Staude sentenced

Mother, Grandfather Sentenced for Murdering Newborn Found Tossed in Ditch

Photo of three young girls

Officials Say They Found Remains of Travis Decker, Accused of Killing Daughters

Leilani Simon in court

Leilani Simon, Convicted of Killing Toddler Son, Seeks New Trial

Memorial of stuffed animals and other baby items celebrating the life of Baby Emmanuel

Could Missing Baby Emmanuel's Parents Be On the Verge of a Plea Deal?

still frame from Hulu Murdaugh scripted series

Trailer Released for Hulu Scripted Series 'Murdaugh: Death in the Family'

Adam Montgomery's hearing date

Adam Montgomery's Appeal For New Murder Trial Gets Hearing Date

Splitscreen: Harmony Montgomery/Adam Montgomery

Adam Montgomery Will Get to Argue For a New Murder Trial in October

MORE VIDEOS