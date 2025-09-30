Rebuttal: 'He just walks away as Kennedy Goes Into That Dark, Cold Void'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The prosecution presents their rebuttal in Brandon Isabelle's trial, saying, 'as she (two-day-old Kennedy) is circling the water, going into that dark, cold void... he just walks away.' (9/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?