Susan Smith Has Upcoming Parole Hearing

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Susan Smith, who was convicted of murdering her sons, Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months, after initially claiming they were kidnapped, has an upcoming parole hearing this Wednesday. (11/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?