Susan Smith Up for Parole Soon: Has 6 Suitors She Messages From Prison

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Smith, who's serving a life sentence for killing her 2 sons, is up for parole next year. She doesn't have much support from her family, but there are at least 6 men with whom Smith exchanges flirty messages with from behind prison walls. (11/8/23)
Do you want to continue watching?