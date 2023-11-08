Susan Smith Up for Parole Soon: Has 6 Suitors She Messages From Prison

Smith, who's serving a life sentence for killing her 2 sons, is up for parole next year. She doesn't have much support from her family, but there are at least 6 men with whom Smith exchanges flirty messages with from behind prison walls. (11/8/23)

