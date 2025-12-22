Teen Passengers from Car Crash That Killed Four Family Members Testify

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Teen passengers of a car crash that took the lives of Trinidad Hernandez and her three grandchildren took the stand during Richard Ferguson's trial. Police said Ferguson’s unlicensed 15-year-old son was behind the wheel of his dad's car. (12/22/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?