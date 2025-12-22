Teen Passengers from Car Crash That Killed Four Family Members Testify

Teen passengers of a car crash that took the lives of Trinidad Hernandez and her three grandchildren took the stand during Richard Ferguson's trial. Police said Ferguson’s unlicensed 15-year-old son was behind the wheel of his dad's car. (12/22/25) MORE

Manslaughter, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

Katrina Kitzman in court

Woman Accused of Intentionally Hitting Police Officer With Car

Jose Gutierrez attends preliminary hearing

Teen Accused of Intentionally Speeding Into Line of Cars Attends Hearing

jose gutierrez in court

Jose Gutierrez Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal 12-Car Crash

defendants hear sentencing

Two Sentenced For Killing Fmr. Police Chief in Hit-and-Run

Stephanie Taconi presents the State's closing argument in Maya Hernandez's trial

State: Maya Hernandez Left Amillio and Mateo 'Trapped in an Inferno'

Maya Hernandez takes the stand in her own defense

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Murder Trial: Maya Hernandez Takes Stand

karen read suv

Karen Read's SUV Repaired and Ready for Auction

artal in court

Teen Charged in Deaths of 3 UA Students Pleads Not Guilty

Karen Read civil lawsuit

Karen Read Files Lawsuit; Alleges Police Cover-Up in John O'Keefe's Death

female sorority sister of victims

Crash Victims' Sorority Sister Speaks Out

Fraser Michael Bohm motions hearing

Fatal Sorority Sisters Crash: Bohm Faces 'Same Charges as Bryan Kohberger!'

Alan Jackson fights motion to dismiss

Alan Jackson cites Kohberger in Sorority Sisters Murder Case

MORE VIDEOS