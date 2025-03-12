Vinnie Politan: Does Lori Daybell Have a Fool For a Client?

Lori Daybell is representing herself in her own murder trial: Does she have a fool for a client? Also, An update on the search for missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, who disappeared on spring break in Punta Cana. (3/11/25) MORE

Cult Crimes, Killer Parents, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem , ,

Latest Videos

Photo of a prison inmate with a graphic that says: PICKLE BRAWL

Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Lori Vallow Daybell sits with attorney in court

Judge Allows Cameras For Trial Over Lori Daybell's Objections

Rex Conner and photo of Lori Vallow Daybell

Rex Conner: 'My Expectations of Lori [Daybell] Are Very Low'

split screen photos of casey anthony and gypsy rose blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Calls Out Casey Anthony

young male defendant talks to his lawyer

Adam Montgomery Appeals Conviction in Death of Daughter

Jermaine Bass in court

'I'm A Good Person': Jermaine Bass Refers to Deadly Shooting as 'Accident'

Shirley Bass testifies in court

'Mommy Loves You Both': Shirley Bass Speaks at Sentencing

split screen of monica and gessica sementilli

Gessica Sementilli Describes Finding Robert Baker in Her Mother's Bed

Jermaine Bass Verdict

Verdict Reached in Bedtime Murder Trial

detective testifies

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Blonde, middle-aged female attorney delivers an animated argument.

Bedtime Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

State Attorney John Terry

Bedtime Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

MORE VIDEOS