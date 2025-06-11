Will Country Singer Conner Smith Face Charges in Fatal Accident?

Country musician Conner Smith fatally hit a pedestrian while driving his truck in Nashville over the weekend, and he currently faces no charges as an investigation continues, police said. (6/11/25) MORE

Karen Read will NOT take the stand in her own defense in her murder retrial. The Massachusetts woman is accused of backing into her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, and leaving him to die in the snow.

Karen Read Says She Will NOT Testify

Dr. Laposata: "John O'Keefe Died From Blunt Force Head Injury"

Karen Read Defense Asks For Mistrial, Citing 'Intentional Misconduct'

Karen Read Murder Retrial: ARCCA Witness Details Crash Dummy's Injuries

Crash Expert Grilled on Credibility in Karen Read Retrial

Defense Expert Admits Using Lighter Arm in Crash Test Demo

Karen Read Murder Retrial: ARCCA Accident Reconstruction Expert Takes Stand

The Tales Surrounding Karen Read's Lexus SUV's Taillight

Court TV's Matt Johnson spoke to Karen Read about her relationship with the victim, John O'Keefe, as she exited court.

Karen Read Says O'Keefe Relationship Was 'Happy, Loving, Affectionate'

Aidan 'Turtleboy' Kearney Denies Threatening Snowplow Driver

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Witness Recalls John O'Keefe Kiss Read at Bar

