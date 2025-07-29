William McNeil's Lawyer Talks to Court TV About Viral Traffic Stop Video

William McNeil's attorney, Ben Crump, joins Court TV to talk about the disturbing viral cell phone video of police smashing McNeil's car window and punching him. The police body cam video was released in response, and we break it all down. (7/28/25) MORE

Police Brutality

