Witnesses Describe Seeing 1-Year-Old After Being Stabbed By Mother

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Several witnesses take the stand and recount seeing 13-month-old, Hannah, after being stabbed by her mother, Chloe Driver. Driver's lawyer said she was having a mental health crisis. Brad Simpson's arrest warrant has been unsealed. (11/13/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?