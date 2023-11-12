In the News

November 12, 2023

The Case Against Bryan Kohberger’ – Court TV Documentary special premieres Nov. 12

Court TV is launching a new documentary special at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12 that coincides with the one-year anniversary of the shocking murder investigation around four University of Idaho students that stunned the country. READ MORE

Special mentions:

Bryan Kohberger’s potential Idaho murders ‘party house’ defense could make for ‘completely different trial’: documentaryNew York Post

DNA evidence alone is not enough to convict Bryan Kohberger: trial expertNew York Post

Network to air special on University of Idaho murdersKMVT

Bryan Kohberger’s defense is going to ‘jump on’ surviving Idaho roommate Dylan Mortensen at trial: expertNew York Post

Court TV to debut ‘The Case Against Bryan Kohberger’ on Nov. 12PR Newswire

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could claim in his trial that home where four students were murdered was ‘party house’ which would explain why his DNA was found thereDaily Mail

For the latest true crime and legal news, click here.