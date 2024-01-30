Julia Jenaé Promoted to Anchor at Court TV

January 30, 2024

ATLANTA – Court TV has promoted Julia Jenaé to the network’s on-air anchor team. She joins Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Ted Rowlands, Michael Ayala, and Ashley Willcott, leading Court TV’s coverage of the country’s most compelling trials. Jenaé has been a legal reporter and correspondent for Court TV since its relaunch in 2019.

A three-time EMMY®-Award winning investigative journalist, as well as an experienced attorney, Jenaé has covered major trials for Court TV, including the George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery murder cases, the Parkland school shooter trial, cases involving disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly and more. Jenaé will occasionally anchor and report from the site of major cases Court TV is covering.

“Julia is one of the most poised, professional and well-respected reporters in the industry,” said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV. “She is often the first on-scene to cover a trial and one of the last to leave after the verdict. “She has built a strong bond with our loyal viewers who trust her reporting, a bond that will only grow stronger as she moves to the anchor desk in 2024.”

Before joining Court TV, Jenaé was an investigative and legal reporter for ABC affiliates in Jacksonville, Florida, and in East Texas. As a lawyer, she handled hundreds of civil litigation, wrongful death and personal injury cases. She remains a member of the bar in Georgia, where Court TV is based.

Court TV has been on a growth streak following the 2023 launches of “Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands,” “Opening Statements with Julie Grant,” and “Accomplice To Murder with Vinnie Politan.” Recently, the network launched the free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel “Court TV: Legendary Trials,” which features the nation’s most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 30 years, curated from the massive Court TV archives.