70-year-old man charged in murder-for-hire plot of ‘sex-slave’ victim

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (Scripps News West Palm Beach) — A Florida man is accused in a murder-for-hire plot involving a woman who claimed she was forced into a sex-slave contract with him.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Michael Mustapick, 70, was arrested Monday and faces two charges of criminal solicitation.

In a video dated May 1, Mustapick can be heard telling an undercover investigator that it would be “cheaper” to “kill her,” referring to the victim. The investigator was offered $20,000 to intimidate the victim into not testifying. Investigators say Mustapick also offered $50,000 to kill the victim if she didn’t comply.

In September 2021, Mustapick was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to Sheriff Eric Flowers. Mustapick had reportedly worked out a deal where he bought a car for the victim’s friend so the friend could drive the victim to Mustapick’s house.

The victim previously told investigators there was a clause in the contract stating she must be his sex slave twice a week.

In January 2025, he signed a no-contest plea deal, which included one year of prison time and 10 years of sex offender probation. He was set to be sentenced next month.

In March 2025, Sheriff Flowers said a family member came forward and told investigators that Mustapick was trying to hire someone to kill the victim.

“This guy is an absolute animal,” Sheriff Flowers said during a press conference. “Over eight months he’s going to spend in prison, he’s willing to have somebody bumped off.”

Sheriff Flowers said this week that while conducting surveillance, investigators saw Mustapick tossing electronics into the North Sebastian River, which was also captured on video.

The St. Lucie County Dive Team recovered a laptop and a hard drive as evidence.

Mustapick is being held on a $7 million bond.

This story was initially published by Scripps News West Palm Beach, an E.W. Scripps Company.