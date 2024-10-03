A Clown at the Door | Victim to Verdict Podcast

Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

In 1990, Marlene Warren was shot and killed by a clown at her door carrying balloons and a basket of flowers. Even though police suspected Warren’s ex-husband and his then-girlfriend, Sheila Keen, it took 27 years for authorities to catch her killer after advancements in forensic evidence. This episode of ‘Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands delves into the investigation, courtroom proceedings, and the challenges faced by prosecutors as they fought for justice for Marlene Warren.

