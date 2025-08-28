Alicia Andrews seeks bond while awaiting trial for murder of Julio Foolio

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida woman facing trial on charges she murdered a rising rap star as part of an ongoing gang war is fighting for bond as she awaits trial.

Alicia Andrews is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Charles Jones, who was known as “Julio Foolio.” Investigators say the gang war, which spanned several years in Jacksonville, led to the deadly shooting in Tampa that claimed Jones’ life. While prosecutors concede that Andrews is not in a gang, they say that her four co-defendants are.

Prosecutors say phone records show that Andrews traveled with her co-defendants, which included her boyfriend, to Tampa, where they surveilled and tracked the victim to three locations before killing him.

Andrews, who has pleaded not guilty, was scheduled to stand trial in August; however, proceedings were delayed until October. Now, she’s seeking to be let out on bond while she awaits trial.

In a motion to reconsider bond, her defense argues that no direct evidence suggests she knew about the alleged murder plot or agreed to be part of it: “The State does not have any direct evidence that Ms. Andrews agreed to coordinate the efforts to kill Mr. Jones. There is no written communication, no witness, and no confession that would prove that Ms. Andrews intended to kill Mr. Jones.”