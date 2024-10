In this episode of the Vinnie Politan Investigates podcast, Vinnie Politan delves into the case surrounding Jenn Soto, whose daughter, 13-year-old Madeline Soto, was tragically abused and murdered. The investigation focuses on Jenn’s behaviors and decisions before and after the crime, analyzing how they may reflect the unfolding of the events. They also question if Jenn was aware of the alleged sexual abuse of Madeline by Stephen Sterns.

